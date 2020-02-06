Super Museum Sunday this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - History buffs have a safer way to view artifacts and other works this weekend.
This Sunday marks an annual affair that people around the Peach State mark on their calendars. It’s the Georgia History Festival and Super Museum Sunday.
The day has become a tradition in the stat and it gives the locals a chance to get out and play tourist, without paying anything.
“People love that, they’re able to go out and experience a place that they’ve never been to before, or one of their favorite places they get to visit again,” said Elyse Butler, Marker Manager.
Elyse Butler is with the Georgia Historical Society. She says they’ve put on Super Museum Sunday for over three decades now.
“It’s a great way to dip their toe in the water, they can go in, take a look, see if they’re interested in it, and then they have the opportunity to come back, and they can continue to support those sites.”
It started in Savannah and grew around the Coastal Region in the 90′s, and now it’s celebrated at more than 130 sites around the state. Butler says the weather plays a big role. If it’s a great day, the outdoor sites will be more crowded, like the Railroad Museum and forts, and not so good days push the crowds indoors. Either way, she has some advice.
“Go in expecting that there is going to be a crowd, also plan to get to places early, I like to go to places early so I can hit as many places as I possibly can. If you expect a tour, know that tour may get shortened to accommodate the sheer amount of numbers that they are trying to get in that day, so be patient, have fun, and try to hit as many sites as you possibly can. You know it’s a free day, go explore.”
Most sites are open this Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. unless alternate hours are posted. You can visit their website for more information.
