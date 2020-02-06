“Thankful” Moore excited for another opportunity at Savannah High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New Savannah High head football coach Michael Moore doesn’t just see his new gig as a chance to turn around the Blue Jacket football program.
It’s a chance to remind everyone of who he is.
“Deep down, you know what kind of person you really are,” he says. “So here’s the chance to prove it.”
Moore hasn’t been on the sideline in almost two years after he was removed as the New Hampstead head coach two games into the 2017 season. Savannah-Chatham County Schools called it a “personnel decision" and reassigned Moore to other duties within the district.
Moore doesn’t talk about what happened, sticking to the district’s “personnel decision” description. But he says he’s learned from it.
Now Moore plans to prove it with the Blue Jackets.
“Very thankful, very grateful, very humbled. It’s all of that rolled into one,” Moore says. “I see this as another opportunity to get back on the sidelines and prove that no matter where you’re at, you can still be successful.”
Moore will have to have that mindset on success at The High. The Blue Jackets have had just two winning seasons since 1996, and went 2-18 in the last two seasons.
But their new head coach felt like it was the right place for him to be.
“Savannah High just felt like the right fit for where I need to be at this point in my career,” he says.
Moore knows something about building a program up. He took over New Hampstead in just their third season as a program, and led them to a 7-5 record in his 12 games.
In Savannah High, he sees some of the similar issues and opportunities he encountered when he became the Phoenix head coach.
“I’m accepting the challenge. They haven’t had a lot of consistency,” Moore says. “I see talent in the building that is not on the field. The key will be getting those kids who are walking around, unsure if they want to play football, and convincing them this is a good thing and they can contribute to the turnaround.”
Moore will be the Blue Jackets’ 10th head coach since 2000.
