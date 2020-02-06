Thursday: Severe Weather Likely By This Evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are very mild, in the upper 60s and lower 70s, this morning and radar is dry. The weather remains calm through the morning commute.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Spotty showers are possible by mid-morning and a few strong storm may develop by mid-afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. A line of storms sweeps through with severe weather this evening.
Keeps alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App and be prepared for power outages later today. The line of storms enters western areas between 6 and 8 p.m. then moves offshore between 9 and 11 p.m. or so. Widespread, damaging, wind gusts are the main severe weather threat.
The forecast gradually dries out Friday morning.
A few light rain showers are possible through the morning commute. Much cooler, windy weather returns to the forecast through the day Friday.
