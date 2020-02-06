Thursday’s region basketball tournament games postponed for weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to chances for severe weather in southeast Georgia Thursday, region basketball tournaments are being put on hold.
Region 2-AAA, 3-AAA, and 3-A games set to be played tonight will be pushed back a day, and the tournaments will resume from there.
In Region 2-AAA, Thursday’s semifinal games will now be played Friday with the same start times of 4:00, 5:30, 7:00, and 8:00 p.m. The consolation and championship games will be Saturday with start times of 2:00, 3:30, 5:00, and 6:30. The games will remain at Long County High School.
It’s a similar situation with Region 3-AAA. The semifinals will be moved back to Friday night. Games will start at the same scheduled times at Windsor Forest. The consolation and championship rounds will now be played Saturday at New Hampstead.
Region 3-A was only scheduled to play girls’ quarterfinal games tonight at Calvary Day School and Wheeler County High School. Those games will be played tomorrow at the same sites. What happens with the semifinals and final is still being determined by region officials.
The updated schedule of all region tournament game times and locations can be found at the link below:
