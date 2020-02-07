Amazing Race Eligibility Requirements

1. If you have previously applied for THE AMAZING RACE and you were a finalist in Los Angeles, please do not reapply unless you are applying with a new teammate. Unless you specifically notify us in writing that we should not consider your prior application and submission in connection with an upcoming THE AMAZING RACE, we will be reviewing your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for THE AMAZING RACE. We may not consider any new application or submission you may submit. Second, if you have previously applied for THE AMAZING RACE and you were not a finalist in Los Angeles, feel free to reapply if you wish because we will not be considering your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for upcoming cycles.