Amazing Race Eligibility Requirements

So you’ve seen the show and now want to know how to become a part of THE AMAZING RACE. Here is a breakdown of the selection process:
1. If you have previously applied for THE AMAZING RACE and you were a finalist in Los Angeles, please do not reapply unless you are applying with a new teammate. Unless you specifically notify us in writing that we should not consider your prior application and submission in connection with an upcoming THE AMAZING RACE, we will be reviewing your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for THE AMAZING RACE. We may not consider any new application or submission you may submit. Second, if you have previously applied for THE AMAZING RACE and you were not a finalist in Los Angeles, feel free to reapply if you wish because we will not be considering your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for upcoming cycles.
2. Semi-finalists (the number of which will be determined by Producers) will be invited to Los Angeles as scheduled by Producers for final interviews with THE AMAZING RACE producers. Roundtrip economy air travel between Los Angeles and your local airport in the United States and lodging will be provided by Producers.
3. All decisions made by the Producers are final and not subject to review or appeal. So now you’re probably wondering what kind of person is eligible to be selected for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Here are the guidelines:
● Employees, officers, directors and agents of WorldRace Productions, Inc., Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Inc., Amazing Race Productions, Inc., CBS Broadcasting Inc., ABC Studios, and/or of any of their respective licensees, assigns, parents (including, without limitation, CBS Corporation and The Walt Disney Company), affiliated and subsidiary companies and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same
households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be participants on the Program or to participate in this application process.
● Both members of each team must be 21 years or older at the time of application.
● Both members of each team must be United States citizens and be living in the United States.
● Both members of each team must be in excellent physical and mental health.
● Both members of each team must authorize Producers to conduct a background check.
● All semi-finalists will be required to complete and timely return the Medical History Form (to be furnished to the selected applicants).
● All semi-finalists must undertake physical and psychological examinations and testing (to be conducted in Los Angeles by medical personnel selected by the Producers) and meet all physical and psychological requirements.
● To receive an invitation to be a semi-finalist, each applicant must complete and timely return the Interview Agreement Package and the Semi-Finalist Agreement Package (to be furnished to the selected applicants).
● All semi-finalists must have a valid United States passport.
● Applicants who are selected as contestants cannot be candidates for public office until after the initial broadcast of all programs in which they appear. Beyond these basic qualifications and any additional qualifications set forth in the Application, we are looking for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Our competitors will be in good physical health. Our competitors will also need to be in good mental health so that they will be able to cope with the extreme change in environment and the tension of the competition. Contestants will be selected based upon having the following traits:
● Strong-willed
● Outgoing
● Adventurous
● Physically and mentally adept
● Adaptable to new environments
● Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities
The prize for this competition is $1,000,000, but this prize money will not come easily. Our competitors must be willing to commit to traveling to remote locations for approximately four weeks. Contestants will be filmed up to 24 hours a day by television camera crews to be broadcast on national television. This is reality television. They will be traveling to different countries competing in challenges against other teams under sometimes difficult and unfamiliar conditions.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.