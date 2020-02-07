Crews will build environmental barrier protection before removing pieces of the Golden Ray

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been five months since the Golden Ray cargo ship capsized in the St. Simons Sound.
Crews have removed most of the oil from the vessel, the Unified Command will now begin taking the ship apart.
In a few weeks, crews will build an Environmental Barrier Protection to surround the ship. This will collect any debris or pollutants below the surface.
After that, they'll cut the ship into pieces that will be lifted out of the water and transported to a barge.
The U.S. Coast Guard commander says residents nearby will hear loud hammering noises during the operation, but only during the daytime. He also says the channel will not be impacted by the construction.
"We've instituted a regular navigation area, and we have been moving traffic. There may be short term, and I would say hours, closures of the full channel but I'm confident that we're going to continue to move commercial traffic,” U.S. Coast Guard Commander Norm Witt said.
Unified Command plans for most, if not all, of the ship to be out of the water before hurricane season begins on June 1.
