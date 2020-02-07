Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Strong cold front continues to push away from our area today. Weak high pressure builds in tonight into Saturday morning decreasing our winds and drying us out. A fast moving but weak cold front moves through late Saturday. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers. High pressure returns Sunday into Monday with drier and warm weather. A cold front moves in Tuesday and will stall near the area into Thursday. Our weather greatly depends on where this front stalls so our forecast confidence is low at this time.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Winds may gusts to 40mph and a WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 5pm. Highs 52-59.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, lows 33-39. Winds decreasing to around 5 mph.Saturday starts out sunny but clouds increase quickly and there is a 20% chance for showers, highs 58-63.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
