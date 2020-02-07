Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Strong cold front continues to push away from our area today. Weak high pressure builds in tonight into Saturday morning decreasing our winds and drying us out. A fast moving but weak cold front moves through late Saturday. This will bring a slight chance for a few showers. High pressure returns Sunday into Monday with drier and warm weather. A cold front moves in Tuesday and will stall near the area into Thursday. Our weather greatly depends on where this front stalls so our forecast confidence is low at this time.