Friday: Cooler, Windy Weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s along the coast and upper 40s to lower 50s inland. Winds are howling this morning. There is a chance of an isolated showers through mid-morning.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area and windy conditions are forecast to linger through the afternoon. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH, gusts to 45 MPH, are in the forecast through late afternoon. These winds may cause power outages and knock down tree limbs.
After bottoming out in the 40s inland and lower 50s in Savannah, temperatures warm back into the upper 50s to near 60° during the afternoon. But, here’s a heads up - it gets cold tonight. Frost, freeze conditions are possible Saturday morning.
The forecast remains cool through the weekend with a slight chance of sprinkles later Saturday afternoon and evening.
A warming trend is in the early-week forecast ahead of the next storm system.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.