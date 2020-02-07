Ga. senators propose bill to add daylight saving referendum to General Election ballot

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia senators have introduced a bill that would allow state residents to voice their opinion on ending time changes in the state.
According to the bill, the proposal calls for the Secretary of State to issue a “nonbinding, advisory referendum election” to allow residents a chance to weigh in on three possible options concerning time changes.
The three options are:
- The state shall continue to observe the current system of switching between standard time and daylight saving time twice a year.
- The state shall not observe daylight saving time.
- The state shall observe daylight saving time year round, if authorized by Congress.
If the bill is passed this legislative session, the referendum will appear on the November General Election ballot.
If there is a vote, the Secretary of State would certify the results and report them to the governor and general assembly.
