Gov. Kemp, state superintendent proposing testing changes in Ga. public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state superintendent have announced legislation to cut five mandatory standardized tests for public school students.
The two are also proposing to cut the length of state tests.
The plan proposes evaluating local tests the state's school districts give to evaluate student progress.
The biggest changes would come in high school. Students would no longer have to take tests in geometry, economics, physical science and American literature.
At this point, it is only a proposal.
