Group from Tulsa, Okla. visits Savannah for tourism industry inspiration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the years, and in recent history, the City of Savannah has been recognized as a top destination from a variety of travel agencies and publications.
Tourism leaders from other cities across the country are taking notice.
A group out of Tulsa, Okla. came to Savannah looking to bring home some ideas to apply to their own region. This trip is called “Destination Exploration” for the group out of Tulsa, and they say they picked Savannah to study because of the amazing job the city has done with tourism, and its growth potential.
While here, the group of about 20, has gone to several downtown restaurants, shops, competed a trolley tour; really worked to immerse themselves in the guest experience with the hope of emulating parts of that same experience in their own town.
In addition to showcasing the city's history and developing downtown business, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism shared another thing he saw that the tourism industry does well in Savannah.
"The collaboration, we heard that over and over and over again. The hotels don't see themselves as competitors, they see themselves as collaborators, and that when one does well, they all do well. And I think that's a message we will absolutely take back to our community, is that a rising tide lifts all boats. And I think you guys have figured that out. That's something we're still sorting out,” Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said.
Hoyt said the goal of these trips is to hone in not on 10 ideas they want to take back, but maybe two or three that they can work on and develop in Tulsa.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.