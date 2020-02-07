HanesBrands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $185 million.
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $600.7 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.97 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, HanesBrands expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 26 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
HanesBrands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.78 billion.
HanesBrands shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
