Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While Cam Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Carolina Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney would only say Newton is “rehabbing," referring to a foot injury that caused Newton to miss the final 14 games last season. Hurney refused to answer several follow-up questions about Newton's future with the team. He also didn't expand on Newton's comments at the Super Bowl where he told the radio show Tiki & Tierney that he was absolutely certain he'd return to the Panthers.