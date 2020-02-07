Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA
Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate's comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black lawmakers in South Carolina are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate that they say are racist. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus called on Biden to distance himself from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday. Harpootlian had tweeted about Federal Election Commission filings showing Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan receiving "almost $50,000" from Steyer's campaign, and he referred to Steyer as "Mr. Money Bags." The Black Caucus contends Hartpootlian was suggesting that Govan could be bought. Harpootlian dismisses that characterization of his remarks. Biden's campaign says Harpootlian "does not speak for the Biden campaign.”
PRESIDENTIAL ROAD DEBATE
SC lawmakers reject naming interchange for Trump or Obama
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has killed competing bills that would have named one of the state's busiest intersections after either President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama. Members of the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee agreed Thursday that naming roads for living people is dangerous when behavior and reputations can change. Both resolutions dealt with the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange in Greenville. None of the lawmakers who suggested presidential names represent Greenville County. A Republican Greenville County lawmaker suggested naming the intersection for Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs, who died in the line of duty in 2016.
JUVENILE PRISON PROBLEMS
SC juvenile prison director promises to improve conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina's juvenile prisons is promising to work with federal officials who determined young inmates civil rights are being violated. The report from the U.S. Department of Justice says South Carolina officials fail to protect young prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and fail to get them mental health when they threaten to harm themselves. Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough pointed out the problems started before he took over the agency, but also said Thursday all of that is unacceptable.
MULTIPLE DUI CHARGES-JUDGE
Judge charged with second DUI offense after crash injuries 3
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina magistrate crashed head-on into a truck and has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense. Magistrate Jacob Gillens of Eutawville was charged with first-offense driving under the influence. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says Gillens was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 31. Gillens was driving north on U.S. Highway 301 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a truck head-on. The truck's passengers and Gillens were hospitalized with minor injuries. Gillens has pending charges of first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration and violating the state’s ABC law. Gillens attorney says he has no comment on the pending case or Gillens' recent charge.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
AP-US-FACTORY-FARM-FUROR
Factory farms provide abundant food, but environment suffers
AKRON, Iowa (AP) — Factory livestock farms are spreading across rural America, raising concerns about environmental damage and health risks for people living nearby. An industry once based on small, independent farms is evolving into large operations housing thousands of animals under one roof. The change is helping make beef, poultry and pork more affordable. But animal waste from the mega-farms has fouled waters. The enclosures spew air pollutants that promote climate change and are implicated in illnesses such as asthma. The stench of manure can make life miserable for people nearby. The spread of corporate animal farms is turning neighbor against neighbor in town halls and courtrooms across rural America. Iowa is a major battleground as the top U.S. producer of swine and egg-laying chickens.