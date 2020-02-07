New aviation laboratory opened at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Jasper County now have access to a resource that could help them plan their future.
The district unveiled its new Aerospace and Aviation Laboratory at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School on Friday.
The school district says it marks some students first steps towards careers in the industry. They worked with a group called STEM U to make it happen.
Director and founder Christopher Williams said it's all about connecting the industry to the academic models they're already used to.
"It really gives them a platform. It really gives them the opportunity to be ready to go now - I'm employable. Not only do I have a certification and a license, but I have skills to be now industry ready. So, we're putting them in a true environment as if I was working at a professional organization tomorrow, these scholars can walk into those environments and now have the skill sets,” Williams said.
Williams said not only will they get true industry experience; they’ll leave with a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
