‘Night to Shine’ on Friday in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The second annual “Night to Shine” in Wayne County is Friday.
This isn't just your average prom night. For many, it's a night they'll never forget.
Turning Point Worship Center will roll out the red carpet for Friday's Prom Kings and Queens. A Night to Shine gives those with disabilities a prom night they'll always remember.
From the decorations to the photobooth, to the goodie bags, the night is all about the guests.
More than 240 volunteers are helping to make this prom a success. Some say it's an honor to be a part of such a magical night.
"These are making family memories, making experiences for them, and it's such a joyous night. This is one of my favorite outreach ministries that are church does,” Worship Pastor Jordan Davis said.
"You take what you have for granted. The things that you have these people don't really have, so it's just really humbling,” volunteer Gregory Frazier said.
Turning Point Worship Center is planning to host another prom next year. They’re already looking for ways to make it bigger and better.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.