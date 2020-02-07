Port Wentworth special-called meeting called off, two council members absent

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The turmoil in Port Wentworth continues as the special-called city council meeting was canceled Thursday night due to there not being enough members to make a quorum.
As the clock ticked closer to 6:30 p.m., the scheduled meeting time, the room at the Old Port Wentworth City Hall filled up.
At 6:45 p.m., the meeting was abruptly called off.
“We were prepared to get the business of the city done tonight, but it looks like it’s going to be held up until the 19th," said Mayor Gary Norton to the citizens. "I can’t say enough, that this is very embarrassing, I want y’all to know, and this shouldn’t be happening.”
Two council members weren’t present for the meeting: Councilman Mark Stephens of District 2, and Councilman Thomas Barbee. Council members said they knew Barbee would not be present, but were under the impression that Stephens would be there.
There has been discourse between council members for months now, which all stems from the interim city administrator firing other public officials, and over the hiring of the new city administrator, Steve Davis, in November of 2019.
The cancellation of several meetings has residents frustrated.
“I really thought something productive was going to happen tonight, I was hoping it would,” said Vernon Morris, who has lived in the city for 58 years.
On the agenda were items like planning “Stand Up for America Day”, drainage improvements at Mobley Park, and reviewing site plans.
Mayor Norton says the no-shows and canceled meetings are setting the city behind.
“We’ve got people that’s trying to do business in this city, and some large manufacturing jobs that’s going to be coming to this city and they’re two months behind now, and their lawyers have sent us letters, and we need to get this straightened out as quick as we can, because we don’t want them to move to another city, because that’s going to be a lot of jobs for this town.”
There are also two council seats currently vacant. Mayor Norton said four applications have been submitted for each of the positions.
The next meeting for the city council is supposed to be held on Feb. 19.
