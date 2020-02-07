Power outages reported around the area

Power outages reported around the area
Georgia Power is reporting outages across the WTOC viewing area Friday morning. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:46 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 6:12 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people across the WTOC viewing area are waking up without power Friday morning following last night’s storms.

The following is the latest outage numbers for the WTOC viewing area from Georgia Power:

Appling County: 842

Bacon County: 27

Chatham County: 2,442

Effingham County: 1,482

Emanuel County: 77

Evans County: 14

Glynn County: 26

Liberty County: 355

McIntosh County: 54

Screven County: 53

Wayne County: 566

Track outages and restoration times by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.