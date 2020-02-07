Power outages reported around the area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people across the WTOC viewing area are waking up without power Friday morning following last night’s storms.
The following is the latest outage numbers for the WTOC viewing area from Georgia Power:
Appling County: 842
Bacon County: 27
Chatham County: 2,442
Effingham County: 1,482
Emanuel County: 77
Evans County: 14
Glynn County: 26
Liberty County: 355
McIntosh County: 54
Screven County: 53
Wayne County: 566
