Savannah Tech Culinary students baking up sweets for your sweet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Consider this your first warning. Valentine’s Day is officially one week away from Friday.
If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, Savannah Tech’s Culinary Institute may have just the thing.
Of course, Valentine’s Day and sweets seem to be the perfect combination.
Some Savannah Tech Culinary students weighed with their opinions as to why.
“You get happy when you get dessert so it kind of goes hand in hand. It’s a happy day, then you get dessert,” said Amanda Collins.
“Being loved makes people happy. Loving people makes people happy and then food kind of goes hand in hand with the happiness obviously,” added Marlene Gates.
Or perhaps the simple answer.
“Everybody loves chocolate,” said STU Pastry Instructor Zebulon Berry.
Which is exactly what students in Savannah Tech’s Culinary Program are hoping to take advantage of with their annual Sweetheart Sale.
Students have been working hard crafting up the sweetest of treats just for you.
If just chocolate doesn’t seem like enough, Berry says they’ve got you covered.
“A heart shaped not tear brioche bread, Lemon cream cake, a chocolate mouse cake, coconut macaroons, fresh eclairs, large stemmed chocolate dipped strawberries.”
That’s not all.
One of the more interesting items, a box of truffles.
The interesting part is it’s all 100-percent edible. The box and everything inside it.
So, it comes as now surprise to hear the students truly love this project.
However, it’s more than just a fun way to raise money says Berry.
“It’s great for them to have more of a real-world experience and what it takes during these specific times of the year for our industry.”
Think of it as the Super Bowl of the baking and pastry industry.
A chance for the students to finally put their skills on display.
“To know that we’re actually learning enough to where we can produce, and sell is like a dream come true,” said Gates.
The money raised from the Sweetheart Sale will help them pay for students to go to competitions and further their training.
If you’d like to purchase anything just head over to www.bistrosavoir.com anytime before Feb. 12.
Pick up will be Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon
