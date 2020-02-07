Savannah Tech hosts ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents had the chance to get their kids a free dental screen and even treatment.
It's an event put on by the Savannah Tech Dental Hygiene program, which helped kick off Children's Dental Health Month with Give Kids a Smile Day. X-rays and even a dentist referral were a part of the program.
But more than that, the day also gave students at Savannah Tech a hands-on experience in pediatric dentistry while giving back to their local community.
While Give Kids a Smile Day is important, what they take away from it may be even more vital.
"The cornerstone of dentistry is prevention and education. So, we're educating the public, educating the parents, educating the kids. Doing the small stuff, maintaining their dentition and showing them, educating them how to maintain their dentition,” Dr. Felix Maher said.
The event wrapped up at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Each child who got a cleaning was also given a home care kit including a toothbrush, tooth paste and floss.
