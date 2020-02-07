Survivor Eligibility Requirements

1. If you have previously applied for SURVIVOR and you were a finalist in Los Angeles, please do not reapply. Unless you specifically notify us in writing that we should not consider your prior application and submission in connection with an upcoming SURVIVOR, we will be reviewing your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for SURVIVOR. We will not consider any new application or submission you may submit. Second, if you have previously applied for SURVIVOR and you were not a finalist in Los Angeles, feel free to reapply if you wish because we will not be considering your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for upcoming SURVIVORs.