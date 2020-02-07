Truck stolen in Columbia, S.C. with owner’s dog inside recovered in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some nerve-racking moments for the owner of a stolen truck, with his dog inside, end on a happy note as the truck and dog are recovered hundreds of miles away in Pooler.
Kristopher Pilles walked inside a Home Depot in Columbia for building supplies, inside for five minutes he says, when he came out to find his truck and 15-year old dog Dixie, gone.
“I thought it was a joke. And then once it set in I dialed 911, and then adrenaline took over and didn’t stop until about 2 o’ clock this morning," Pilles said.
When charges started showing up on a bank card that happened to be inside his pickup at a store at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler, Pilles knew what to do.
“About 9:30 last night, our officers got a call through dispatch that there was a possible stolen vehicle in our area, because the complainant actually called because his credit cards were being used at Tanger,” said Lindsey Heintzman, Public Information Officer for Pooler Police.
Heintzman said officers staked out in the parking lot, setting up a perimeter waiting for the person driving the truck to return.
Once he did and started to drive off, police made their move, but the driver took off.
Heintzman said, “He sped up a little, not high-speed, but led them through Tanger through Dick’s Sporting Goods, back around Publix, and eventually went back towards At Home and got the truck stuck in some mud at a construction sight he tried to go through.”
The suspect, police say is John Ottinger, got out of the truck and ran, losing police.
A short time later Pooler Police got a call that a man matching the suspects description was spotted around a Waffle House near the airport exit, wet and covered in mud.
Police arrested Ottinger, and got Pilles' truck and four-legged friend back, ending a nervous night he won't soon forget.
“There’s a lot of stories I wish Dixie could tell me about, but this is probably number one," Pilles said.
