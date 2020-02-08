Delta Airlines reunites toddler with lost doll at Savannah Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A toddler was reunited with her missing doll on Saturday at the Savannah Airport.
But this wasn’t just any doll - it was a daddy doll, a doll meant for children in families that can’t always be together. In this case, Kenley Britton’s father is deployed.
Kenley was reunited with her doll after she lost it on a plane during a trip from Connecticut to Florida.
Arielle, Kenley’s mother, posted on Facebook, asking if anyone has seen the Daddy Doll. Delta Airlines saw the post and made it their mission to find Kenley’s doll.
Crews ended up finding the doll in Atlanta. They say a special doll like that had to be hand-delivered.
“We were just thankful and blessed to see how everybody came together," Arielle said. "Especially in this day and age, social media can be used for such terrible things and everybody used it for good.”
