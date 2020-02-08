Fort Stewart families welcome home deployed soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) -A different kind of reunion happened Friday at Fort Stewart.
Two units from the 87th Combat Sustainment Support battalion returned home to their families!
Both units deployed for nine months to Poland, Romania, and Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Families gathered at Cottrell Field to reunite with their loved ones. The Holloway family, husband Jermar, wife Antoinette and their three kids, say they just couldn’t wait to be back together.
“It was just anxiety, just getting back to my family," said Jermar. "The anticipation and just...I couldn’t wait to get back.”
Jermar's wife Antoinette says the little things kept them connected while he was deployed.
She said whether it was a blurry picture or a video chat, her best advice to families going through the same thing is simple: hit send.
300 soldiers arrived back home.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.