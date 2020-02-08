Grand Festival Day held at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The opening ceremony of Grand Festival Day was held on Saturday. The ceremony is known as the highlight of the annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival.
This year’s theme is ‘My Story, Your Story, Our Stories.’ The opening ceremony included words from keynote speakers, as well as from Mayor Van Johnson.
The festival is a full day of family-friendly activities including a concert, dance performances, and crafts.
Coordinator Amanda Hollowell says it’s a chance for people of all ages to come together to celebrate and learn about the importance of black history.
“Black history is American history. We want everyone to enjoy all festivities and activities during the festival," she said. "This is something that anybody in the community, no matter race, color or creed can come and enjoy some really great entertainment, a lot of cultural history and have a really great time.”
The festivities will be going on until 9 p.m. on Saturday night. There will also be a gospel concert tomorrow night at 5:30 at Overcoming by Faith Ministries.
