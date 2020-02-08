Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

DISABILITIES-LAWSUIT
Judge: N Carolina falls short in service access for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A superior court judge has ruled that North Carolina has failed to do enough to ensure people with disabilities receive access to services in their own communities. The judge this week declared that the state Department of Health and Human Services violated a portion of the North Carolina Persons With Disabilities Protection Act. A lawsuit filed three years ago alleges that the obstacles people with disabilities encounter when trying to get services put them at a higher risk of being institutionalized. In his ruling, Judge Allen Baddour said he would issue further decisions outlining actions that should be taken to comply with the law.
TRUMP
Trump airs impeachment gripes while pushing economic agenda
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is reprising complaints about his impeachment while he pushes his economic agenda. The president was in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday to showcase a new nationwide effort to revitalize under-served cities. But not long into his speech, he took a verbal detour to talk about the impeachment trial and tick off themes from the State of the Union address he delivered earlier this week. Trump says Democrats put on a “failed impeachment hoax” that they should now have to put on their resumes. Before leaving Washington, Trump said of the Democrats, “I think there's a lot of evil on that side.”
COMMON CORE-SUPERINTENDENT
North Carolina schools chief pitching to end Common Core
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's schools chief wants a review of the state's K-12 Common Core standards, with a goal of getting rid of them. State Superintendent Mark Johnson said this week that his Department of Public Instruction will survey teachers and parents about the language arts and math standards that comprise Common Core. Johnson says he opposes Common Core, which was first approved by the State Board of Education in 2010 and reaffirmed in 2017. Johnson is making the pitch while running for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in next month's primary. Common Core critics complain it's a nationalization of education policy and standards.
SCHOOL BUS THREATS
Police: Knife-wielding man boarded bus, threatened attack
GRIFTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a road rage incident escalated when a knife-welding motorist climbed aboard a school bus carrying students, yelled racial slurs at the driver, then threatened to stab the driver. Grifton police said in a statement that the school bus was driving through an intersection Wednesday when Jeffrey Garris boarded it and confronted the person behind the wheel. Police said the driver ordered the man off and no injuries were reported. The bus driver told investigators Garris became enraged and accused the bus of cutting off his truck in traffic. He's charged with assault on a school employee and ethnic intimidation, among other counts.
POLICE SHOOT ARMED MAN
Review board rejects decision to clear officer in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A citizen's review board in North Carolina has rejected a decision clearing a police officer in a fatal shooting nearly a year ago of a man who had a gun. News sources report Charlotte’s Citizens Review Board split with the police chief’s decision not to discipline Officer Wende Kerl following the fatal police shooting of Danquirs Franklin in March 2019. It's only the second time in the board’s history that it has broken with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s top leader in action taken in response to shootings or other uses of police force. Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police claimed Kerl had been treated unjustly and there was “blatant bias” during the process.
BASKETBALL COACH-FATAL PUNCH
Assistant basketball coach guilty of assault for fatal punch
NEW YORK (AP) — A former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach has been convicted of assault for fatally punching a man in New York City. A jury in Queens criminal court found Jamill Jones guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018. Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV on Aug. 5, 2018. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later. A message seeking comment was left with Jones' attorney.
MADOFF-FRAUD
Madoff victims invited to say if he should get out of prison
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say victims of imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff's mammoth Ponzi scheme can express views on whether he should be released early from prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan announced Friday that those who suffered financial losses in the scheme have until the end of February to submit emails to Judge Denny Chin through the prosecutor's office. Chin, who now sits on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, will decide whether to grant Madoff's compassionate relief request to be released early from his 150-year prison sentence because of medical issues. Madoff requested early release on grounds that he has terminal kidney disease and less than 18 months to live.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA
Ad backing Democrat could be primary mischief by Republicans
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new political committee with Republican connections has started running television ads that praise a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate weeks before the Democratic primary. Records show the Faith and Power PAC was organized just last week and is sponsoring ads beginning Thursday in at least four North Carolina TV markets promoting state Sen. Erica Smith. On their face, the ad buys would appear to be a lifeline to Smith, who's trailing fellow Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham in fundraising. But some Democrats suggest it could be a sign of GOP interference in the race. Incumbent Thom Tillis is the heavy favorite to win the Republican primary.