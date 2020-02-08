Local sorority chapter donates to 14-year-old heart patient

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah family says they're thankful for a helping hand during a challenging time.
The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority gifted the family of 14-year-old Destiny Cooper with donations on Saturday.
The 14-year-old is living with a rare heart disease known as restrictive cardiomyopathy.
She currently awaiting a heart transplant. In the meantime, her family is making trips back and forth to Atlanta for treatment.
The group gave the family a gift basket, checks, gas and other gift cards to help with their expenses during their monthly doctor visits to Destiny’s doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“She pretty much understands her situation so she has accepted it," said Dina Gordon, Destiny’s mother. "She wants that normal teenage life. So she’s all for this transplant.”
The family says after Destiny’s most recent doctor’s appointment her heart function has declined and she may have to be hospitalized in Atlanta until she can receive a transplant.
Click here for more information on how you can help.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.