’Night to Shine’ held to celebrate special needs

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a night to shine at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum Friday night.
Relate Church hosted the event, that’s sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and celebrates people with special needs. It’s a prom night experience centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.
“We’re just wanting people to feel like they can be celebrated at any age or in spite of any difficulty they may have, we just want them to have their place, their moment to shine,” said Pastor Drew Naska with Relate Church.
This is the 6th year of the annual event.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.