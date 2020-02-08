SCCPSS Board of Education Police earn recertification

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education Police Department patrols more than 400 square miles, 62 buildings in eight different municipalities. They work to protect the districts nearly 38,000 students and 5,600 employees.
After an extensive process the department has been recertified. It’s something only given to 125 departments across the entire state.
“It really is something that’s affirmation of the great work that we’re doing to stay in best practices to be a 21st century school police department,” said Chief Terry Enoch, Board of Education Police Department.
They are one of only six school departments to earn the honor. The chief believes it’s because of their high standards they are celebrating. The Board Of Education Police Department has several units from field operations, to special services conducting investigations, administrative support, police records and intelligence. All of these divisions play a critical role in protecting the more than 43,000 people who may cross a Savannah Chatham campus.
“As we go from being a good department to becoming great, at the foundation of that are the standards that we’re following and we’re making some tremendous progress and I want to thank the community for putting their confidence in me.”
The Board Of Education Police Department does also work with local agencies when needed.
While the state certification last for the next three years the chief says they will continue to strive for more and focus on their service to the community.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.