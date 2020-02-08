Warmer weather ahead this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a few light showers heading toward the coast this afternoon, but they won’t last long! Most of these showers will dissipate this evening with temperatures in the lower 50s and upper 40s just after sunset. Partly cloudy skies remain overhead this evening, but we will clear back out before sunrise.
Tybee tides: 6.9′ 7:21PM | -1.3′ 1:57AM | 8.3′ 7:46AM
Temperatures fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s at daybreak, but we’ll warm up to about 60 degrees by lunchtime. Highs top out in the mid 60s with some cloud cover moving overhead during the late afternoon and evening, no rain is expected.
We’ll return to having spring-like temperatures Monday and Tuesday afternoon when highs return to the mid to upper 70s. A stalled out front will bring in rain chances through midweek. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with another chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Another cold front will move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire on Thursday, bringing in yet another chance of rain, especially during the afternoon. We’ll break our stretch of highs in the 70s on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. Even cooler air filters in on Saturday with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
