Wesley Community Centers raised over $32,000 at annual Love Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Wesley Community Centers of Savannah says they raised over $32,000 for homeless and low-income Savannahians at their annual “Love Walk” on Saturday. They say over 300 people participated in this year’s “Love Walk”.
“We’re showing love for women, children, and families and so we decided years ago that the second Saturday in February would be Love Walk,” said Tammy Mixon-Calderon, Executive Director with Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.
The event began with a pre-walk rally with food, music, and fellowship. Walkers then started the 3.6K on Drayton Street and onto Bull Street.
Jaden Howard was the first walker to finish. He says he came with his family and is already planning on coming back for next year’s walk.
“It would be a fun experience," he said. "I would get to meet a lot of new people and I wanted to have a fun experience and meet new people so me, my sister and her came here.”
This year, an anonymous donor pledged to match the total number of donations up to $30,000.
Mixon-Calderon has been with the center for 22 years and says because of donations, volunteers and attendees, they’re able to help thousands of people every year.
“We love to be here, the people who apart of the solution and not apart of the problem,” she said.
Officials at the Wesley Community Centers of Savannah say they’re already planning for next year’s “Love Walk” and are thankful to the community for their support.
