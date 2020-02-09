GHSA region basketball tournament championship scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Region titles on the line across the Coastal Empire on Saturday.
Region 3 AAA games at New Hampstead were delayed a day due to severe weather on Thursday.
Windsor Forest beat Beach for the boys title, 59-49.
Johnson defeated Beach in come-from-behind fashion, 46-40 to win the girls region title.
“It’s never easy playing against Beach. This is a great match-up for us," said Atom Smasher Head Coach Brandon Lindsey. "We needed it as we advance into the state tournament, and we got exactly what we were looking for. We knew they weren’t going to back down. We knew they were going to have a lot of fight, but this win right here, this means a lot to us, because it gives us a chance now to put things in proper perspective for us moving forward.”
In Region 3 A at Treutlen, Wheeler County topped Calvary Day in the girls title game, 60-45.
Treutlen beat Savannah County Day 87-85 in the boys game.
For Region 2 AA, Metter hosted. The girls consolation game went to Jeff Davis with a 35-32 win over Metter. The championship went to Vidalia with a 65-48 win over Bryan County.
The boys consolation game was won by Jeff Davis with a blow-out 84-52 win over Woodville Tompkins. Swainsboro beat Vidalia for the boys title, 77-55.
The Region 2 AAA boys title belongs to the Long County Blue Tide, who beat Pierce County 52-45.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.