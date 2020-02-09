GHSA region basketball tournament championship scores

“It’s never easy playing against Beach. This is a great match-up for us," said Atom Smasher Head Coach Brandon Lindsey. "We needed it as we advance into the state tournament, and we got exactly what we were looking for. We knew they weren’t going to back down. We knew they were going to have a lot of fight, but this win right here, this means a lot to us, because it gives us a chance now to put things in proper perspective for us moving forward.”