Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime. Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one. It was a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation to force overtime. That came on Jones' contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw. Jones scored 28 points for Duke, while Cole Anthony had 24 for the Tar Heels.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Little-used freshman Brycen Goodine hit a putback off an Elijah Hughes miss with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift Syracuse to a 75-73 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. Syracuse squandered a 16-point second-half lead and trailed by four, but two steals down the stretch brought the Orange back, snapping a two-game losing streak. Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points and Hughes added 20. Olivier Sarr, who had just four points in the first half, finished with 15 and nine rebounds for Wake Forest. Chaundee Brown added 14 points.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. The loss spoiled the home debut of Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, who was hired Jan. 15 and coached his first seven games with the Golden Knights on the road. Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho, Erik Haula and Haydn Fleury scored in regulation for the Hurricanes. James Reimer made 31 saves. Cody Eakin, Max Pacioretty, Jon Merrill, Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, who dropped to 18-10-5 lifetime against Carolina, made 29 saves.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The struggling Charlotte Hornets have waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams. The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft but found himself out of Charlotte's rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games and averaged four points. Williams played in 41 games mostly in a reserve role for Charlotte this season. He averaged 6.7 points per game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 win over the Hornets. Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak. Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee against the floundering Hornets. Dallas led 31-10 after the first quarter and led by as many as 31 in the second half.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M 74-54 on Saturday. Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks' eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies. South Carolina has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half. Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.