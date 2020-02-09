2 people pulled from pond after vehicle fully submerged near Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police, Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS were on scene of a vehicle that was submerged in a pond near Lake Mayer Sunday morning.
According to police, they received a call of a traffic collision around 11 a.m. near Montgomery Crossroads and Truman Parkway.
Two people were pulled out of the lake by rescue crews and transported to the hospital.
Eastbound lanes on Montgomery Crossroads, near Thomas Avenue is closed due until further notice.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This story is developing, stay with WTOC for more information.
