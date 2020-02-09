Savannah restaurant owner shares backstory of historic storefront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local restaurant owner in downtown Savannah says his restaurant is a piece of unknown black history.
“A person of color was not supposed to ever own, the Buccaneer Club Restaurant,” says David Stepherson.
Stepherson owns the Buccaneer Club in downtown Savannah on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
He says the restaurant’s beginnings are unknown to a lot of Savannahians.
“We took an exclusive white business and brought it to a black business, but brought it to MLK, the corridor of black business,” he says.
Before Stepherson became the owner, the restaurant was originally in McIntosh County in the late 1950s.
He says it was a whites-only club until segregation ended and the restaurant was eventually sold because the original owners did not want to serve people of color.
Stepherson and his business partner bought the original restaurant in 2014 and now have multiple locations throughout the state. Stepherson then moved the main location to downtown Savannah last year.
Regular customers say the food, sense of community and history keep them coming back.
“I get to see political leaders inside here, community leaders inside here and I see the people, I see tourists inside here," says Jamal Toure, a regular customer. "I see everyone right here.”
Now, Stepherson says he wants to give back and share this history with everyone that comes into his restaurant. He says it’s not only a piece of history for black Savannahians but for everyone else too.
“The Buccaneer Club was a safe haven for the people they catered to, Now the Buccaneer Club is a safe haven for the people I’m catering too.”
