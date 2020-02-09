Southern Coast Heart Ball celebrates life-saving adavances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -February is heart month, and the Lowcountry kicked it off with the 23rd annual Southern Coast Heart Ball.
This was a chance to promote heart health, but also celebrate the area’s life-saving advances made over the last 23 years.
The fundraiser helps fund research, education and advocacy efforts throughout the year. The American Heart Association’s executive director says heart disease remains the number one killer of all Americans and in South Carolina, a stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death.
Throughout the night, AHA took the time to remind guests what it means to live a healthy life and why that’s important. Plus, the importance of knowing hands-only CPR.
Wayne Casper, this year’s Open Your Heart Honoree, is familiar with this life-saving technique after he went into cardiac arrest on a cruise.
He was saved by hands-only CPR. Casper says going into cardiac arrest was unexpected, as he eats healthy and exercises regularly.
But he wants to warn the public, you never know what can happen.
“Watch your help, learn how to do hands-on CPR," said Casper. "It’s rather easy, and just give it your best shot if you’re ever called upon to do it.”
Our very own Dawn Baker was this year’s emcee.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.