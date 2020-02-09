Volunteers place storm drain reminders around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A group of volunteers spent their Sunday putting placards on storm drains in Savannah. These placards are a reminder to people that only “rain goes down the drain.”
Some of the notes read “Save the Earth from A to Z” or “Just like that you saved a fish’s life.” These are the mottos that fuel the ASEZ organization and their mission to volunteer in the community.
“We collaborate with young adults in the workforce and also in the universities in order to get them involved with volunteer service groups,” said Ollie Boutte, a volunteer.
“Having that message on that drain, so that people realize that only rain should go down that drain is really important for two reasons: to help prevent street flooding, and to protect water quality,” says Laura Walker, the Environmental Administrator for the City of Savannah. She says there are more than 6,000 storm drains in the city.
Walker says things like litter, debris and pet waste are going down the drains causing not only harm to wildlife but flooding on the roads and in peoples’ yards.
“There is a direct connection between the land and our surrounding rivers and creeks and the ocean,” she said. “This is something that not a lot of people think of. It’s something easily overlooked, so if we can make an impact in that way then it’d be something we’d really love to do in the future.”
“It feels really good," said Ouct’e Wright, a student at Savannah State University. "We are connecting, meeting others. When you complete community service it’s spirit fulfilling.”
“Even the students themselves, whenever they’re passing by these locations, they’ll be able to remember their sort of involvement,” Walker said.
This is the first time the organization has done this in Savannah. They say it’s something they hope to do again.
