Warmer week ahead with a few rain chances

Temperatures will warm quickly on Monday with lower 70s around by lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Mornings will be much warmer this week, starting Tuesday. Lows only fall to the lower 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Warmer weather extends into the afternoons as highs top out near 80 on Tuesday with a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two late morning into the afternoon.