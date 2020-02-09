Warmer week ahead with a few rain chances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gorgeous weather continues into the evening as cloud cover increases. Despite the clouds we won’t see a rain chance. Temperatures fall into the 50s this evening and will be slow to fall overnight. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool overnight, but inland temperatures will still fall into the mid to upper 40s with low to mid 50s along the coast.
Tybee tides: 7.6′ 8:10PM | -1.3′ 2:48AM | 8.7′ 8:35AM
Temperatures will warm quickly on Monday with lower 70s around by lunchtime. Highs reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Mornings will be much warmer this week, starting Tuesday. Lows only fall to the lower 60s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Warmer weather extends into the afternoons as highs top out near 80 on Tuesday with a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two late morning into the afternoon.
Wednesday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front moving in, likely on Thursday. This front will bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air filters in behind the front, as lows drop back to the lower 50s with highs in the low mid 60s.
Partly cloudy skies continue into this coming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday.
We will also closely monitor river levels this week due to a dam release near Augusta. This could impact the Savannah River, where flood gauges are already near the Moderate flood state level.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.