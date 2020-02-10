Chatham Emergency Services gives tips on how to get out of a submerged car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services gave tips on how to safely get out of a car that is submerged in water.
CEO of Chatham EMS, Chuck Kearns, is a certified rescue diver. He says the most difficult part about this kind of a situation is the water pressure on the outside of the car and the air pressure on the inside.
It’s recommended to let the car fill with water and then try kicking the door out. Through demonstration, he shows what tools you can use to break through a side window.
“You want to be able to cut a seat belt to free a person and then pound the window out. This is spring loaded. You simply push it against the surface you want to break. It will build up tension and then shoot this rod through the glass and break the glass. Once the glass gets frosted, or spidered, it’s very easy to kick out with your feet.”
Kearns says these tools can be found at local stores and it’s best to store them in the center console.
