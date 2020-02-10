‘CodeRed’ system to be rolled out in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Bulloch County, emergency information could be one text away.
The county and the City of Statesboro teamed up for a new notification system that could bring you the information you need. County leaders say the new CodeRed system allows them to alert subscribers to anything from a closed city street for a broken water main to a county road detoured for a bridge replacement, and sent it to the people closest to that spot and most affected.
Public safety director Ted Wynn says the system works like 911 in reverse. Instead of getting calls, they can send a mass notice to people county wide or in certain parts for things ranging from a crash that blocks the road to severe weather on the way. Wynn says this will be even more effective than a post on social media.
“This gives us the ability to alert your phone. But you have to go register. We encourage people to do that. You can text “Bulloch” to 99411,” he said.
Wynn hopes they don’t need the system often, but say it will them better spread the word in an emergency.
Wynn says the City of Statesboro and the county split the $19,000 annual cost and both sides feel they’ve got a bargain.
