Company withdraws mining proposal near the Okefenokee Swamp

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Army Corps of Engineers says the company asking for permission to conduct mining near the Okefenokee Swamp withdrew their application.
Army Corps Senior Public Affairs Specialist Billy Birdwell says the company did not give a reason for withdrawing their application but withdrawing an application is not unusual.
Birdwell says the company indicated they would do more research and reapply later.
The company wanted to mine for titanium dioxide and zirconium about two miles from the protected wetlands in Charlton County.
