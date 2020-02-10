Crews respond to blaze at Conway area church

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire at a Conway area church early Monday morning.
Just after midnight, a call came out for a fire at Abundant Harvest Family Fellowship Church on Rose Moss Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say one building behind the sanctuary was destroyed. The back of the sanctuary and at least one nearby outbuilding were also damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Because the fire happened at a place of worship, standard protocol calls for agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist in the investigation.
