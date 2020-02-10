Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will push north of the area today. This brings back much warmer temps with near record highs through Thursday. A cold front stalls to our west Wednesday before pushing through the area Thursday. This will keep a chance for showers and very warm temps. High pressure returns Friday into Saturday. A cold front will stall over the area Monday with our next rain chance.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 70-78.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 63-65.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 72-81.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for shower, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for an early shower, highs in the low 60s
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
