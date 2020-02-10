Effingham Co. leaders heading to Atlanta to discuss county issues, concerns with lawmakers

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Effingham County’s turn to have their time with lawmakers in Atlanta.
Effingham Day is happening this week at the state capitol.
More than 100 local business owners, leaders, and others will talk with the state legislature about issues and concerns important to them.
The official Effingham Day doesn’t take place until Tuesday. But many Effingham citizens are expected to be in Atlanta a day early.
At 1 p.m. Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a meeting. Those with Effingham Day want to be at that meeting so they can discuss the county’s transportation needs.
The Effingham Chamber of Commerce will also hold an evening reception Monday night at the Ritz Carlton to mingle with key figures in Atlanta. And on Tuesday, Effingham representatives will treat our lawmakers to breakfast and lunch while also continuing their discussions.
“We have very influential legislatures from Effingham County, like a majority leader in the House of Representatives for example. It’s a great opportunity to encourage them, show our unity behind them, and show them our priorities that we have here in Effingham County,” said Andy Cripps, CEO, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
Effingham Day has been taking place every year since the late 1980s.
WTOC will follow up with those who took the trip once they return and report on any new developments.
