Effingham Co. officials meet with GDOT in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -Leaders from Effingham County are busy in Atlanta as they made the trek to the state capital for Effingham County Day on Tuesday.
Monday, nearly 80 people came to Atlanta to talk to the Georgia Department of Transportation about some projects that are upcoming and older projects that are ready to get underway.
Representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation laid out details of some important projects residents of Effingham County have had on their radar for quite some time.
One of the bigger projects is the Effingham Parkway. While it’s been in the works, it appears as though residents may have to wait a bit longer to see it come to fruition.
Officials from GDOT say work will likely begin in a year and a half, but representatives from Effingham County are staying positive. They believe what they showed GDOT today is a huge step in making sure projects like these stay on track.
“Turnout was phenomenal," said Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan. "I think that’s actually a take away because what the state sees is they see a community that’s moving forward together. It makes it a lot easier to work with a community when everyone is rowing in the same direction.”
But, what might be even more important is what Effingham County had to show GDOT.
A community that is not only moving together but also growing together.
“We are the 26th fastest growing county in the country. So, not only does that put a strain on the maintenance of the roads that we have but we’ve got to constantly look at an expanding capacity on those roads as well.”
Growth official at GDOT are well aware of.
“I think that what they wanted to hear is, how do you go about adjusting our long-range plans to accommodate for the number of people that we will have living in our area,” said Ann R Purcell, State Board of Transportation, 1st Congressional District.
One project they hope will help with that is the Effingham Parkway.
Although GDOT officials feel they won’t begin work on it for another year and a half, Callanan remains hopeful.
“I think that year and a half to me sounds kind of more like a safety date,” he said.
A conversation Callanan says they’ll continue to have with GDOT. GDOT, however, is certainly investing in the county stating they will be spending $97 million there over the next four years.
A large number that the county will take advantage of for bridge replacements, road resurfacing, adding roundabouts and more. Callanan says that so many people making the trip to Atlanta shows GDOT they’re worth it.
“It’s important to know, for them to know, that we’re willing to put a skin in the game and that we’re not simply holding out an empty hand and asking for help.”
