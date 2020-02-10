Effingham Health System remembers volunteer of 50 years killed in deadly accident

Victoria worked with Margie for forty years and saw her as a mentor. She says Margie was best known for her compassion, service, gentle and comforting nature. She admits Monday was a tough day for many throughout the health system as they realized Margie wouldn’t be coming, but especially for those who work in the care center where Margie spent most of her time. While the health system honored Margie Sullivan last year at their 50th celebration, they say that’s far from all they will do.