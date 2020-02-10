Effingham Health System remembers volunteer of 50 years killed in deadly accident

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol say they will not file charges after a fatal accident Saturday in Springfield.
Margie Sullivan died after being hit by a car as she was walking across the street into the Mars Theater. GSP says it was dark and Sullivan was not in a crosswalk.
Ms. Sullivan was beloved in Effingham County and after hearing the news Monday many are mourning her loss like those at Effingham Health System.
For the first time in 50 years Margie Sullivan won't be showing up to volunteer at Effingham Health System this week.
"She's going to be missed,” said Victoria Little, Chief Support Service at Effingham Health System. “Many of us still can't quite come to terms with the fact that she's gone. It was quite sudden. It was a big impact to the organization to lose that level of leadership and that level of history that's in the head."
Margie died this weekend after being hit by a car while walking across Laurel Street in Springfield. Victoria got a call Saturday night and couldn’t believe the news.
“It’s something you would have never anticipated for anyone unfortunately and we’re still crushed,” said Little.
Victoria worked with Margie for forty years and saw her as a mentor. She says Margie was best known for her compassion, service, gentle and comforting nature. She admits Monday was a tough day for many throughout the health system as they realized Margie wouldn’t be coming, but especially for those who work in the care center where Margie spent most of her time. While the health system honored Margie Sullivan last year at their 50th celebration, they say that’s far from all they will do.
“There will be always memories of her,” said Victoria Little. “We have lots of literature and pictures of her so we will certainly make sure that everyone that comes into the organization can remember Miss Margie from her dedicated service. Fifty years is a long time, you just don’t hear that anymore.”
As they work to find a fitting tribute, leaders say they will never forget her selfless service to hundreds in Effingham County.
