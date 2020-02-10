Final voter information forum being held in Beaufort County

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County election officials are hosting their last of four forums to spread information ahead of the South Carolina primaries.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Saint Luke’s Church on Hilton Head Island. During the event, the community will get to learn more about the upcoming elections and have a chance to check out the Palmetto State’s new voting machines.
The new voting machines will be heavily scrutinized during this primary, especially after the Iowa caucuses, which are largely considered to be a catastrophe for the Democrats.
