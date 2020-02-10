Firefighter community rallies after Savannah Fire Captain receives cancer diagnosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The local firefighter community is rallying after Savannah Fire Captain Matt Kelly was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Kelly says he found out after having a routine physical. Other firefighters and friends are rallying together to support him. They’re asking for fire patches, t-shirts, and cards. Michael Taylor, fellow Savannah Fire Captain and close friend, says they’re hosting a benefit to raise money for him and his family and that this show of support is common to see in the firefighter community.
“Every time somebody comes down with cancer, we try our best give them everything they need," said Taylor. "He’s one of those guys that would put his life on the line for any one of his brothers or sisters or anybody in need.”
The benefit will be held on March 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
