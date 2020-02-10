GHSA state basketball playoff matchups set

First round games begin Friday around the state

GHSA state basketball playoff matchups set
GHSA logo (Source: GHSA)
By Jake Wallace | February 10, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:11 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The march to a state basketball title is on in Georgia, and teams in the Coastal Empire have their sights set on bringing home a trophy.

First round games begin Friday around the state, and several teams in southeast Georgia are among the favorites to make it to Macon.

Game times and dates will be updated as they become available.

BOYS FIRST ROUND GAMES

Class AAAAAA

Morrow at Richmond Hill- Saturday (2/15) at 6:00 p.m.

Stephenson at Glynn Academy

Brunswick at Lovejoy- Friday (2/14)

Effingham County at Tucker

Class AAAAA

TBD at Wayne County

TBD at Statesboro

Ware County at TBD

New Hampstead at TBD

Class AAA

TBD at Windsor Forest

Worth County at Beach- Saturday (2/15) at 5:30 p.m.

Johnson at Crisp County

Benedictine at Monroe

Rutland at Long County- Saturday (2/15) at 4:00 p.m.

Peach County at Pierce County-

Appling County at Central-Macon

Tattnall County at Westside-Macon

Class AA

Jefferson County at Swainsboro

Butler at Vidalia

Jeff Davis at Laney

Woodville-Tompkins at Glenn Hills

Class A brackets will be filled when final Power Ratings are released Tuesday.

GIRLS FIRST ROUND GAMES

Class AAAAAA

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Glynn Academy

Stephenson at Brunswick

Bradwell Institute at Forest Park

Richmond Hill at Lovejoy

Class AAAAA

TBD at Statesboro

TBD at Wayne County

New Hampstead at TBD

South Effingham at TBD

Class AAA

At-Large at Johnson

Crisp County at Beach- Saturday (2/15) at 4:00 p.m.

Savannah at Worth County

Southeast Bulloch at Monroe

Central-Macon at Tattnall County- Friday (2/14) at 5:00 p.m.

Kendrick at Pierce County

Brantley County at Jackson

Liberty County at Rutland

Class AA

Jefferson County at Vidalia

Butler at Bryan County

Jeff Davis at Josey

Metter at Laney

Class A brackets will be filled when final Power Ratings are released Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.