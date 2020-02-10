GHSA state basketball playoff matchups set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The march to a state basketball title is on in Georgia, and teams in the Coastal Empire have their sights set on bringing home a trophy.
First round games begin Friday around the state, and several teams in southeast Georgia are among the favorites to make it to Macon.
Game times and dates will be updated as they become available.
BOYS FIRST ROUND GAMES
Class AAAAAA
Morrow at Richmond Hill- Saturday (2/15) at 6:00 p.m.
Stephenson at Glynn Academy
Brunswick at Lovejoy- Friday (2/14)
Effingham County at Tucker
Class AAAAA
TBD at Wayne County
TBD at Statesboro
Ware County at TBD
New Hampstead at TBD
Class AAA
TBD at Windsor Forest
Worth County at Beach- Saturday (2/15) at 5:30 p.m.
Johnson at Crisp County
Benedictine at Monroe
Rutland at Long County- Saturday (2/15) at 4:00 p.m.
Peach County at Pierce County-
Appling County at Central-Macon
Tattnall County at Westside-Macon
Class AA
Jefferson County at Swainsboro
Butler at Vidalia
Jeff Davis at Laney
Woodville-Tompkins at Glenn Hills
Class A brackets will be filled when final Power Ratings are released Tuesday.
GIRLS FIRST ROUND GAMES
Class AAAAAA
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Glynn Academy
Stephenson at Brunswick
Bradwell Institute at Forest Park
Richmond Hill at Lovejoy
Class AAAAA
TBD at Statesboro
TBD at Wayne County
New Hampstead at TBD
South Effingham at TBD
Class AAA
At-Large at Johnson
Crisp County at Beach- Saturday (2/15) at 4:00 p.m.
Savannah at Worth County
Southeast Bulloch at Monroe
Central-Macon at Tattnall County- Friday (2/14) at 5:00 p.m.
Kendrick at Pierce County
Brantley County at Jackson
Liberty County at Rutland
Class AA
Jefferson County at Vidalia
Butler at Bryan County
Jeff Davis at Josey
Metter at Laney
Class A brackets will be filled when final Power Ratings are released Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.