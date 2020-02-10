Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Erik Jones was the winner of a demolition derby at Daytona International Speedway. He won the exhibition Busch Clash on Sunday and was one of just six drivers still on track at the end of the crash-fest. The race had a pair of accidents in the final nine of regulation. Then it had two more in three overtimes. It was the longest Busch Clash in race history as it went 13 laps past the 75-lap distance. Jones won in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and led just the final lap.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday's race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year. Alex Bowman earned the second starting spot in the Daytona 500 as only the top two positions are set in time trials. The rest of the starting order will be determined by qualifying races Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports powered the fastest four cars.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Notre Dame won its fourth straight with a 61-57 victory over Clemson on Sunday night. The Fighting Irish rallied from seven points down in the second half to send Clemson to its third straight defeat. With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with floater in the lane with 3:44 to go. Pflueger increased the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play. Alex Hemenway and Tevin Mack led Clemson with 16 points each.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley hope this is finally the year they get past No. 4 UConn. The two women's basketball powers meet Monday night in a showdown that's been lopsided in the Huskies' favor since Staley took over the Gamecocks 12 years ago. UConn has won the past seven in the series by an average margin of 21 points. The Huskies also ended South Carolina's run at No. 1 in 2015 with an 87-62 victory that Staley said showed her how far her team had to go to compete with the game's best.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyrin Galloway scored 19 points and James Dickey had a double-double and UNC Greensboro overran Samford 95-67. The Spartans established a 25-17 lead in the first 10 minutes before a 13-2 run created a 19-point lead. Jalen Dupree followed with a three-point play and Robert Allen scored a 3-pointer and jump shot to bring Samford within 38-27 with 5:07 before halftime but they never got closer. Dickey scored 13 points with 16 rebounds. Allen scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Samford. Donte Tatum scored 11 and Jalen Dupree 10.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Brad Keselowski worked overtime to get his Ford ready for Daytona 500 qualifying. Keselowski moonlighted as a crew member by helping repair his car after he was in a fender-bender during practice Saturday. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion stayed for at least four hours with his Team Penske crew and banged out the metal on a car that sustained moderate damage on the right side. Keselowski posted the 23rd-fastest speed in pole qualifying Sunday. He refused to take too much credit, saying "a lot of people did a lot more than I did.”